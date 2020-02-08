Listen Live Sports

National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

February 8, 2020 5:49 pm
 
SOUTH

Clarke 7-1, Blue Mountain 2-2

Covenant vs. Sewanee, ccd.

E. Mennonite 3, N.C. Wesleyan 2

Emory & Henry at Berry, ccd.

Maryville (Tenn.) at Oglethorpe, ccd.

Milligan 5, Thomas More 0

Millsaps 4, LeTourneau 23

Randolph-Macon 6, Rhodes 3

Randolph-Macon vs. Huntingdon, ccd.

Roanoke 9, LaGrange 6

Va. Wesleyan at Piedmont, ppd.

William Peace 9, Brevard 1

WEST

Cal Lutheran 13, Sul Ross St. 5

Chapman 6, Linfield 2

Claremont-Mudd 12, Lewis & Clark 0

Whitworth 12, Pomona-Pitzer 10

