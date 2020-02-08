Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

February 8, 2020 9:11 pm
 
SOUTH

Millersville 11, Barton 5

Bluefield St. 11-4, Voorhees 2-1

Glenville St. 8-5 Mid-Atlantic Christian 4-0

Eckerd 11-7, Spring Hill 3-1

West Alabama 6, Ga. Southwestern 3

Rollins 2, West Florida 0

Georgia College 9, Augusta 0

E. Mennonite 3, N.C. Wesleyan 2

Ferrum 8, Christopher Newport 7

Roanoke 9, LaGrange 6

William Peace 9, Brevard 3, 7 innings

Randolph-Macon 6, Rhodes 3

Randolph-Macon 9, Belhaven 3

Sewanee at Covenant, ccd.

SOUTHWEST

U. of the Ozarks 1, Austin 0

WEST

Emporia St. at CSU-Pueblo, ccd.

Whitworth 12-3, Pomona-Pitzer 10-5

Claremont-Mudd 12-4, Lewis & Clark 0-3

George Fox 4, Texas Lutheran 3

La Verne 8-12, Puget Sound 4-1

Willamette 7, Occidental 3

Cal Lutheran 13, Sul Ross St. 5

Whittier 14, Pacific 12

Chapman 6, Linfield 2

Chapman 7, Whitman 6

