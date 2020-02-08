Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

SOUTH
Millersville 11, Barton 5
Goshen at Oakland City, ccd.
Salem (WV) at Piedmont International, ppd. Feb. 9
Bluefield St. 11-4, Voorhees 2-1
Tougaloo at Lane, ppd.
Florida Memorial at Benedict, ccd.
Glenville St. 8-5 Mid-Atlantic Christian 4-0
Pitt.-Johnstown 3-9, WV Wesleyan 1-4
Miles 4, Christian Brothers 3
Young Harris 10-5, Mississippi Coll. 5-0
Eckerd 11-7, Spring Hill 3-1
West Alabama 6, Ga. Southwestern 3
Rollins 2, West Florida 0
Georgia College 9, Augusta 0
West Liberty 11, Carson-Newman 6
Catawba 10, W. Virginia St. 0
East Stroudsburg at Chowan, ppd. Feb. 9
Coker 6-4, Alderson Broaddus 4-6
Columbus St. 6, Florida Southern 3
Embry-Riddle 8,Auburn-Montgomery 7
Lander at Emmanuel (Ga.) ppd. Feb. 9
Saint Leo at Lee, ppd. Feb. 9
Limestone 6, Francis Marion 2
Lenoir-Rhyne 7-4, Mount Olive 6-0
Ala. Huntsville 13-3, Newberry 6-2
Claflin at North Georgia, ppd.
S.C. Aiken 7, Shepherd 3
Shorter 6,Mars Hill 4
Tampa 3, Colorado Mesa 1
Lock Haven 4, UNC Pembroke 3
Virginia-Wise 3-10, Virginia St. 2-1
West Georgia 9, Savannah St. 6
Valdosta 13, Palm Beach Atlantic 0
E. Mennonite 3, N.C. Wesleyan 2
Ferrum 8, Christopher Newport 7
Roanoke 9, LaGrange 6
William Peace 9, Brevard 3, 7 innings
Randolph-Macon 6, Rhodes 3
Randolph-Macon 9, Belhaven 3
Alma 13-7, Louisiana Col. 5-17
Sewanee at Covenant, ccd.
Emory & Birmingham S., ccd.
Maryville (Tenn.) at Oglethorpe, ccd.
Emory at Piedmont, ccd.
Birmingham-Southern at Va. Wesleyan ppd. Feb.9
Missouri Southern 13-4, Mary 0-1
Cent. Missouri 7-2, Arkansas Tech 3-1
Fort Hays St. 11-6, Colorado Mines 9-9, game 2, 11 innings
Oklahoma Baptist 7, NW Missouri 2
Pittsburg St. 10-3, Winona St. 9-10
Washburn 13, Truman 3
S. Nazarene 9, Okla. Panhandle St. 7
Ark.-Monticello 5-1, Augustana (S.D.) 4-4
Drury 3-1, East Central 2-2
Wayne (Neb.) at Rogers St., ccd.
Northeastern St. 10-1, SE Oklahoma 6-4
Texas-Tyler 8-8, Ark.-Fort Smith 4-9, game 2, 13 innings
St. Mary’s (Texas) 16, Lubbock Christian 7
S. Arkansas 1-7, Missouri Western 0-2
Texas A&M-Kingsville at Cameron, ppd. Feb. 9
Harding 4-5, SW Baptist 0-1
Oklahoma Baptist 7, Cent. Oklahoma 2
Tarleton St. 16, Texas Permian Basin 7
W. Texas A&M 14, St. Edward’s 2
U. of the Ozarks 1, Austin 0
St. Thomas (Texas) 11-3, Howard Payne 7-7
Concordia (Texas) 7, Hendrix 4
Methodist 14, Hardin-Simmons 3
Hawaii 6, Hawaii-Hilo 4
W. Oregon at Lewis-Clark St., ccd.
Emporia St. at CSU-Pueblo, ccd.
Colo.-Colo. Springs 3-1, Cal Poly Pomona 1-2
Dixie St. 13, Northwest Nazaren 4
Concordia (Cal.) 10, Regis (Colo.) 0
San Francisco St. 10-6, Simpson (Cal.) 0-5
Texas A&M International 12, E. New Mexico 9
Whitworth 12-3, Pomona-Pitzer 10-5
Claremont-Mudd 12-4, Lewis & Clark 0-3
George Fox 4, Texas Lutheran 3
La Verne 8-12, Puget Sound 4-1
Willamette 7, Occidental 3
Cal Lutheran 13, Sul Ross St. 5
Whittier 14, Pacific 12
Chapman 6, Linfield 2
Chapman 7, Whitman 6
Texas-Dallas 17, Linfield 8
