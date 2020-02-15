Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

February 15, 2020 3:38 pm
 
SOUTH

Akron vs. Oakland, ccd.

Alfred St. 7, Wesley 0

Bridgewater (Va.) 6, DeSales 1

Cabrini vs. Keystone, ccd.

Canisius 20, UMass Lowell 7

Cortland 18, Pitt-Bradford 3

Covenant 7, Emory & Henry 4

Davidson 5, Lehigh 4

Dayton 5, Bryant 3

Gallaudet 26, Valley Forge 8

Georgia Southern 7, Ball St. 4

Guilford 4, Brevard 3

Kent St. 4, Indiana St. 3, 10 innings

Keystone vs. St. Lawrence, ccd.

Lenoir-Rhyne 5, Indiana (Pa.) 2

Maryland 8, Iona 2

Marymount 9, Cairn 0

Morehead St. 5, Michigan St. 2

Mount Olive 2, Queens (N.C.) 0

NJIT 4, Penn St. 2

Penn St.-Berks vs. Cabrini, ccd.

Purdue Fort Wayne 8, Longwood 3

Rhodes 12, Greenville 6

Roanoke 14, Piedmont 2

Seton Hall 10, Illinois 2

Sewanee 9, Carroll (Wis.) 4

S. Virginia 4, E. Mennonite 1

UNC Greensboro 7, Virginia Tech 5

Washington & Lee 4, Averett 2

Wis.-Whitewater 11, Spalding 0

SOUTHWEST

Dallas 7, Howard Payne 2

Missouri Western 5, Maryville (Mo.) 4

WEST

New Mexico 2, BYU 0

