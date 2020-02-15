Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

February 15, 2020 8:27 pm
 
SOUTH

Akron vs. Oakland, ccd.

Alabama 8, Northeastern 0

Alfred St. 7-11, Wesley 0-3

Auburn 18, UIC 1

Berry 6, Greenville 1

Birmingham-Southern 9, LaGrange 2

Boston College 11, N. Illinois 10

Bridgewater (Va.) 6, DeSales 1

Bucknell 3, Monmouth (NJ) 1

Butler 15, George Mason 8

Cabrini vs. Keystone, ccd.

Canisius 20, UMass Lowell 7

Centre 11, Principia 0

Charlotte 5, VCU 4

Clemson 1, Liberty 0

Coll. Charleston 12, Iona 1

Cortland 18, Pitt-Bradford 3

Covenant 7-4, Emory & Henry 4-13

Davidson 5-10, Lehigh 4-2

Dayton 5, Bryant 3

DeSales 6, Methodist 3

Duke 9, Army 8

East Carolina 11, William & Mary 3

ETSU 15, Toledo 1

E. Kentucky 6, Presbyterian 4

E. Michigan 16, Austin Peay 8

Elon 7, Delaware St. 2

FAU 8, Delaware 4

Ferrum 9, Oglethorpe 4

Florida 10, Marshall 0

Florida St. 24, Niagara 4

Gallaudet 22-22, Valley Forge 6-5

Gardner-Webb 5, Appalachian St. 4

Georgia 9, Richmond 3

Georgia Southern 7, Ball St. 4

Georgia St. 7, St. John’s 5

Georgia Tech 6, Cincinnati 4

Guilford 4-11, Brevard 3-12

Hofstra 13, Purdue 6

Jackson St. 5, S. Illinois 4

Jacksonville 4, West Virginia 3

Kansas 5, Belmont 1

Kennesaw St. 15, Saint Peter’s 7

Kent St. 4, Indiana St. 3, 10 innings

Keystone vs. St. Lawrence, ccd.

Kutztown 12-3, Chowan 2-4

La Salle 5, Furman 4

Lenoir-Rhyne 5, Indiana (Pa.) 2

Lipscomb 5, Bowling Green 2

Louisiana Tech 2, Louisiana 1

Louisiana-Monroe 13, SE Missouri 4

LSU 7, Indiana 4

Manhattan 6, Air Force 1

Millsaps 9, Lynchburg 6

Maryland 8, Iona 2

Marymount 9-4, Cairn 0-1

Maryville (Tenn.) 17, MacMurray 2

Mercer 3, Md.-Eastern Shore 2

Mississippi 8, Louisville 6

Mississippi St. 6, Wright St. 2

Morehead St. 5, Michigan St. 2

Mount Olive 2, Queens (N.C.) 0

Navy 6, Georgetown 2

NC State 9, James Madison 6

NJIT 4, Penn St. 2

Norfolk St. 5, Wagner 3

North Carolina 2, Middle Tenn. 1

North Florida 6, VMI 2

Ohio 6-3, North Alabama 4-6

Old Dominion 5, Towson 0

Penn St.-Berks vs. Cabrini, ccd.

Piedmont 4, Virginia Wesleyan 3

Purdue Fort Wayne 8, Longwood 3

Radford 3, N.C. Central 2

Randolph-Macon 8, Cortland 4

Rhodes 12, Greenville 6

Rider 5, Charleston Southern 1

Roanoke 14, Piedmont 2

Roanoke 5, Christopher Newport 4

Salisbury 19, Gwynedd Mercy 1

Samford 13, UNC Asheville 6

San Diego St. 3, Coastal Carolina 1

Seton Hall 10, Illinois 2

Sewanee 9-11, Carroll (Wis.) 4-3

S.C. Upstate 5, LIU 2

S. Virginia 4-0, E. Mennonite 1-4

South Carolina 9, Holy Cross 4

South Florida 3, Marist 2, 11 innings

Southern Miss. 3, Murray St. 2

Tennessee 19, W. Illinois 0

Tennessee Tech 5, Evansville 3

Troy 17, N. Kentucky 3

Tulane 8, Florida Gulf Coast 4

Tusculum 14-6, Gannon 4-0

UAB 10, Notre Dame 7

UNC Greensboro 7, Virginia Tech 5

UNC Wilmington 3, Bryant 2

Wake Forest 19Milwaukee 3

Washington & Lee 4-8, Averett 2-0

W. Carolina 10, Chicago St. 5

W. Kentucky 9, Valparaiso 3

Wis.-Whitewater 11, Spalding 0

Xavier 3, Memphis 1

SIU Edwardsville 1, George Washington 0

Missouri 6, Jacksonville St. 4, 12 innings

Southern U. 8, Alcorn 3

SIU Edwardsville 1, Nicholls St. 0

Wichita St. 5, Northwestern St. 1

Campbell 10, South Alabama 12

UCF 11-x, Siena 4-x

Winthrop 9, Maine 4

Wofford 9, Binghamton 5

McNeese 12-x, MVSU 0-x

The Citadel 9, Coppin St. 3

Iowa 7, Saint Joseph’s 2

Pepperdine 8, Minnesota 6

Saint Louis 9, UT Martin 2

Butler 2, N.C. A&T 1

Ark.-Pine Bluff 7, Prairie View 6

MIDWEST

Coll. of the Ozarks 4, Mount Mercy 3

Texas A&M-Texarkana 8, Mount Mercy 0

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 10, Utah Valley 1

Arkansas 10, E. Illinois 1

Arkansas St. 3, Stephen F. Austin 0

Baylor 8, Nebraska 7, 10 innings

Chapman 15, E. Texas Baptist 13

Dallas 7, Howard Payne 2

Dallas Baptist 8, S. Dakota St. 7 11 innings

Hendrix 8, Millikin 1

Merrimack 6, Oral Roberts 5

Missouri St. 6, Cent. Arkansas 2

Missouri Western 5, Maryville (Mo.) 4

Oklahoma 7, Virginia 2

Oklahoma St. 6, Grand Canyon 4

Southwestern (Texas) 12, Sul Ross St. 4

Texas Lutheran 16-5, Hardin-Simmons 3-5

Texas Tech 24, Houston Baptist 3

Trinity (Texas) 12, LeTourneau 7

U. of the Ozarks 10, Westminster (Mo.) 7

UT Rio Grande Valley 5, Kansas St. 3

UTSA 5, Quinnipiac 1

Wis.-Whitewater 7, Anderson 6

Texas A&M 9, Miami (Ohio) 2

Sam Houston St. 2, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0

Lamar 8, Rhode Island 2

Little Rock 7, Illinois St. 6

TCU 7, Kentucky 1

Texas St.6-, Stony Brook 0-

Texas Tech 22, N. Colorado 4

UT Arlington 4, Texas A&M-CC 1

WEST

Cal Lutheran 13, Caltech 11

New Mexico 2, BYU 0

Omaha 9, Northwestern 2

Utah 15, UC Davis 8

Villanova 2, Arizona St. 1

Gonzaga 10, Oregon St. 4

Nevada vs. Portland, ccd.

CSU Bakersfield 3, Washington St. 2

Michigan 8, Cal Poly 5
New Mexico St. 10Texas Southern 9

UC Santa Barbara 1, Sacramento St. 0, 11 innings

Santa Clara 2San Jose St. 1

Cal St. Fullerton 6, Stanford 1

UCLA 9, UC Riverside 1

Cent. Michigan 12, UNLV 8

Cal Baptist 5, Pacific 1

CSU Northridge 7, San Francisco 3

