Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

Akron vs. Oakland, ccd.
Alabama 8, Northeastern 0
Alfred St. 7-11, Wesley 0-3
Auburn 18, UIC 1
Berry 6, Greenville 1
Birmingham-Southern 9, LaGrange 2
Boston College 11, N. Illinois 10
Bridgewater (Va.) 6, DeSales 1
Bucknell 3, Monmouth (NJ) 1
Butler 15, George Mason 8
Cabrini vs. Keystone, ccd.
Canisius 20, UMass Lowell 7
Centre 11, Principia 0
Charlotte 5, VCU 4
Clemson 1, Liberty 0
Coll. Charleston 12, Iona 1
Cortland 18, Pitt-Bradford 3
Covenant 7-4, Emory & Henry 4-13
Davidson 5-10, Lehigh 4-2
Dayton 5, Bryant 3
DeSales 6, Methodist 3
Duke 9, Army 8
East Carolina 11, William & Mary 3
ETSU 15, Toledo 1
E. Kentucky 6, Presbyterian 4
E. Michigan 16, Austin Peay 8
Elon 7, Delaware St. 2
FAU 8, Delaware 4
Ferrum 9, Oglethorpe 4
Florida 10, Marshall 0
Florida St. 24, Niagara 4
Gallaudet 22-22, Valley Forge 6-5
Gardner-Webb 5, Appalachian St. 4
Georgia 9, Richmond 3
Georgia Southern 7, Ball St. 4
Georgia St. 7, St. John’s 5
Georgia Tech 6, Cincinnati 4
Guilford 4-11, Brevard 3-12
Hofstra 13, Purdue 6
Jackson St. 5, S. Illinois 4
Jacksonville 4, West Virginia 3
Kansas 5, Belmont 1
Kennesaw St. 15, Saint Peter’s 7
Kent St. 4, Indiana St. 3, 10 innings
Keystone vs. St. Lawrence, ccd.
Kutztown 12-3, Chowan 2-4
La Salle 5, Furman 4
Lenoir-Rhyne 5, Indiana (Pa.) 2
Lipscomb 5, Bowling Green 2
Louisiana Tech 2, Louisiana 1
Louisiana-Monroe 13, SE Missouri 4
LSU 7, Indiana 4
Manhattan 6, Air Force 1
Millsaps 9, Lynchburg 6
Maryland 8, Iona 2
Marymount 9-4, Cairn 0-1
Maryville (Tenn.) 17, MacMurray 2
Mercer 3, Md.-Eastern Shore 2
Mississippi 8, Louisville 6
Mississippi St. 6, Wright St. 2
Morehead St. 5, Michigan St. 2
Mount Olive 2, Queens (N.C.) 0
Navy 6, Georgetown 2
NC State 9, James Madison 6
NJIT 4, Penn St. 2
Norfolk St. 5, Wagner 3
North Carolina 2, Middle Tenn. 1
North Florida 6, VMI 2
Ohio 6-3, North Alabama 4-6
Old Dominion 5, Towson 0
Penn St.-Berks vs. Cabrini, ccd.
Piedmont 4, Virginia Wesleyan 3
Purdue Fort Wayne 8, Longwood 3
Radford 3, N.C. Central 2
Randolph-Macon 8, Cortland 4
Rhodes 12, Greenville 6
Rider 5, Charleston Southern 1
Roanoke 14, Piedmont 2
Roanoke 5, Christopher Newport 4
Salisbury 19, Gwynedd Mercy 1
Samford 13, UNC Asheville 6
San Diego St. 3, Coastal Carolina 1
Seton Hall 10, Illinois 2
Sewanee 9-11, Carroll (Wis.) 4-3
S.C. Upstate 5, LIU 2
S. Virginia 4-0, E. Mennonite 1-4
South Carolina 9, Holy Cross 4
South Florida 3, Marist 2, 11 innings
Southern Miss. 3, Murray St. 2
Tennessee 19, W. Illinois 0
Tennessee Tech 5, Evansville 3
Troy 17, N. Kentucky 3
Tulane 8, Florida Gulf Coast 4
Tusculum 14-6, Gannon 4-0
UAB 10, Notre Dame 7
UNC Greensboro 7, Virginia Tech 5
UNC Wilmington 3, Bryant 2
Wake Forest 19Milwaukee 3
Washington & Lee 4-8, Averett 2-0
W. Carolina 10, Chicago St. 5
W. Kentucky 9, Valparaiso 3
Wis.-Whitewater 11, Spalding 0
Xavier 3, Memphis 1
SIU Edwardsville 1, George Washington 0
Missouri 6, Jacksonville St. 4, 12 innings
Tennessee Tech 5, Evansville 3
Southern U. 8, Alcorn 3
SIU Edwardsville 1, Nicholls St. 0
Wichita St. 5, Northwestern St. 1
Campbell 10, South Alabama 12
UCF 11-x, Siena 4-x
Winthrop 9, Maine 4
Wofford 9, Binghamton 5
McNeese 12-x, MVSU 0-x
The Citadel 9, Coppin St. 3
Iowa 7, Saint Joseph’s 2
Pepperdine 8, Minnesota 6
Saint Louis 9, UT Martin 2
Butler 2, N.C. A&T 1
Ark.-Pine Bluff 7, Prairie View 6
Coll. of the Ozarks 4, Mount Mercy 3
Texas A&M-Texarkana 8, Mount Mercy 0
Abilene Christian 10, Utah Valley 1
Arkansas 10, E. Illinois 1
Arkansas St. 3, Stephen F. Austin 0
Baylor 8, Nebraska 7, 10 innings
Chapman 15, E. Texas Baptist 13
Dallas 7, Howard Payne 2
Dallas Baptist 8, S. Dakota St. 7 11 innings
Hendrix 8, Millikin 1
Merrimack 6, Oral Roberts 5
Missouri St. 6, Cent. Arkansas 2
Missouri Western 5, Maryville (Mo.) 4
Oklahoma 7, Virginia 2
Oklahoma St. 6, Grand Canyon 4
Southwestern (Texas) 12, Sul Ross St. 4
Texas Lutheran 16-5, Hardin-Simmons 3-5
Texas Tech 24, Houston Baptist 3
Trinity (Texas) 12, LeTourneau 7
U. of the Ozarks 10, Westminster (Mo.) 7
UT Rio Grande Valley 5, Kansas St. 3
UTSA 5, Quinnipiac 1
Wis.-Whitewater 7, Anderson 6
Texas A&M 9, Miami (Ohio) 2
Sam Houston St. 2, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0
Lamar 8, Rhode Island 2
Little Rock 7, Illinois St. 6
TCU 7, Kentucky 1
Texas St.6-, Stony Brook 0-
Texas Tech 22, N. Colorado 4
UT Arlington 4, Texas A&M-CC 1
Cal Lutheran 13, Caltech 11
New Mexico 2, BYU 0
Omaha 9, Northwestern 2
Utah 15, UC Davis 8
Villanova 2, Arizona St. 1
Gonzaga 10, Oregon St. 4
Nevada vs. Portland, ccd.
CSU Bakersfield 3, Washington St. 2
Michigan 8, Cal Poly 5
New Mexico St. 10Texas Southern 9
UC Santa Barbara 1, Sacramento St. 0, 11 innings
Santa Clara 2San Jose St. 1
Cal St. Fullerton 6, Stanford 1
UCLA 9, UC Riverside 1
Cent. Michigan 12, UNLV 8
Cal Baptist 5, Pacific 1
CSU Northridge 7, San Francisco 3
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.