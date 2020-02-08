Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

Arizona St. 3, Bentley 0
Quinnipiac 2, Brown 2, OT (tie)
Canisius 1, Air Force 0
Cornell 4, Colgate 1
UMass Lowell 4, Merrimack 3
New Hampshire 2, Vermont 1
UMass 5, Providence 1
RIT 3, Robert Morris 3, OT (tie)
Bowling Green 4, Alaska Anchorage 1
Michigan Tech 4, Lake Superior St. 3, OT
Michigan St. 4, Minnesota 2
Minnesota St. 1, N. Michigan 0
Penn St. 6, Ohio St. 3
W. Michigan 6, RPI 2
