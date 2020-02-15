Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

February 15, 2020 10:04 pm
 
EAST

Sacred Heart 6, Niagara 0

Boston College 6, Merrimack 2

American International 3, Canisius 2

Colgate 4, Union 0

Cornell 4, RPI 2

Yale 4, Dartmouth 3

Robert Morris 4, Holy Cross 2

Army 4, Mercyhurst 1

RIT 5, Bentley 1

Providence 3, Vermont 2

MIDWEST

Michigan Tech 2, Ferris St. 0

Lake Superior St. 4, Ala. Huntsville 1

Bemidji St. 5, N. Michigan 1

Minnesota 2, Notre Dame 1

