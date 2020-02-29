Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL=
Class 3=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Lakeland 61, Hopewell 58
Class 1=
Region B=
Championship=
Riverheads 46, Sussex Central 40
VISAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Final=
Paul VI Catholic High School 67, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 59
Division II=
Final=
Blue Ridge School 78, Norfolk Collegiate 68
Division III=
Final=
Life Christian 70, Eastern Mennonite 41
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VACA State Championship=
Consolation=
Stuart Hall 54, Timberlake Christian 31
VHSL=
Class 3=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Booker T. Washington 48, Hopewell 46
Lakeland 76, Park View-South Hill 45
Class 1=
Region D=
Championship=
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 48, Honaker 44
VISAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Championship=
Paul VI Catholic High School 52, Bishop O’Connell 43
Division II=
Championship=
Steward School 54, Nansemond-Suffolk 45
