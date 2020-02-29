Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Scores

February 29, 2020 6:57 pm
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL=

Class 3=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Lakeland 61, Hopewell 58

Class 1=

Region B=

Championship=

Riverheads 46, Sussex Central 40

VISAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Final=

Paul VI Catholic High School 67, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 59

Division II=

Final=

Blue Ridge School 78, Norfolk Collegiate 68

Division III=

Final=

Life Christian 70, Eastern Mennonite 41

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VACA State Championship=

Consolation=

Stuart Hall 54, Timberlake Christian 31

VHSL=

Class 3=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Booker T. Washington 48, Hopewell 46

Lakeland 76, Park View-South Hill 45

Class 1=

Region D=

Championship=

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 48, Honaker 44

VISAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Championship=

Paul VI Catholic High School 52, Bishop O’Connell 43

Division II=

Championship=

Steward School 54, Nansemond-Suffolk 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

