Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s Scores

February 29, 2020 9:52 pm
 
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A South Region l=

Quarterfinal=

Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 73, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 61

Advertisement

Class 2A West Region 2=

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Quarterfinal=

Williamsport 65, Poolesville 61

Class 4A East Region l=

Quarterfinal=

Meade 82, Old Mill 49

Class 4A North Region ll=

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Quarterfinal=

Sherwood 78, John F. Kennedy 77

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|4 Splunk GovSummit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen stationed in Japan paint mural to honor fallen comrades

Today in History

1829: Andrew Jackson holds wild 'open house' for inauguration