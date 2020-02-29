Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A South Region l=
Quarterfinal=
Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 73, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 61
Class 2A West Region 2=
Quarterfinal=
Williamsport 65, Poolesville 61
Class 4A East Region l=
Quarterfinal=
Meade 82, Old Mill 49
Class 4A North Region ll=
Quarterfinal=
Sherwood 78, John F. Kennedy 77
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
