Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s Scores

February 8, 2020 9:32 pm
 
1 min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banner Christian def. Millwood School, forfeit

Bishop Ireton 81, St. John Paul the Great 78

Blue Ridge School 57, Va. Episcopal 25

Advertisement

Brunswick 60, Surry County 47

Cape Henry Collegiate 80, Christchurch 50

Cave Spring 71, Salem 58

Eastern Mennonite 67, Carlisle 56

Flint Hill School 68, Christ Chapel Academy 49

GW-Danville 65, Bassett 34

Greensville County 59, Tallwood 54

Lake Taylor 57, Bethel 39

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Narrows 74, Highland-Monterey 24

Norcom 77, Woodrow Wilson 66

Norfolk Collegiate 86, Armstrong 69

Norview 87, Highland Springs 73

Paul VI Catholic High School 81, Bishop O’Connell 69

Pulaski County 65, Blacksburg 56

Radford 70, Fort Chiswell 43

Roanoke Valley Christian 64, Craig County 38

Salem-Va. Beach 48, Hickory 40

St. Christopher’s 56, Steward School 53

St. Frances Academy, Md. 80, Oak Hill Academy 61

Stuart Hall 68, Bath County 56

Tandem Friends School 66, Trinity Christian School 62

Varina 58, Grassfield 34

Veritas Collegiate Academy 57, Veritas Classic Christian School 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Virginia High vs. Richlands, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 53, Stuarts Draft 48

Bishop O’Connell 67, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 42

Eastern Mennonite 46, Stuart Hall 35

Episcopal 76, Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 71

Fort Chiswell 37, Grayson County 28

Grafton 53, Warhill 37

Kellam 45, Nansemond-Suffolk 44

Lafayette 53, Jamestown 43

Narrows 57, Highland-Monterey 18

Paul VI Catholic High School def. Millwood School, forfeit

Pulaski County 46, Blacksburg 38

Salem-Va. Beach 62, Hickory 22

Smithfield 35, York 20

St. Andrew’s, Md. 67, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 31

Veritas Collegiate Academy 74, Veritas Classic Christian School 20

Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 68, St. Annes-Belfield 49

Woodrow Wilson 59, Norcom 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Grundy vs. Patrick Henry-Glade Spring, ppd.

Roanoke Valley Christian vs. Craig County, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen endure hours of grueling training

Today in History

1962: US-Soviet spy swap in Berlin