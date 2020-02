By The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

National Christian Academy 65, St. Rose, N.J. 52

St. Andrew’s 67, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 31

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Poly 62, IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 60

St. Frances Academy 80, Oak Hill Academy, Va. 61

St. Maria Goretti 75, Martinsburg, W.Va. 70

