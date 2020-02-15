Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Scores

February 15, 2020 10:58 pm
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bland County 65, Galax 50

Buckingham County 46, Goochland 37

Carlisle, Ohio 76, Roanoke Catholic 64

George Wythe-Wytheville 57, Grayson County 34

Highland-Warrenton 78, Cape Henry Collegiate 72

Middleburg Academy 90, Va. Episcopal 74

North Cross 65, Eastern Mennonite 55

Northwood 62, Holston 60

Oak Hill, W.Va. 69, Eastside 45

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 72, Pulaski County 53

Southwest Virginia Home School 72, Dayspring Christian Academy 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Goochland 53, Amelia County 30

Indian River 46, Catholic High School of Va Beach 38

Life Center Academy, N.J. 91, TPLS Christian 88

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 63, Cave Spring 54

Pulaski County 55, Blacksburg 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

