Saturday’s Sports Transactions

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jeremy Jeffress on a one-year contract.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed 3B Andres Blanco and RHP Mike Morin to minor league contracts.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated RHP Trevor Kelley for assignment.
|FOOTBALL
|Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released WR Natey Adjei.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Kyle Capobianco from Tucson (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned G Calvin Pickard to Grand Rapids (AHL).
ECHL — Suspended Florida RW Kyle Neuber five games, Wheeling D Aaron Titcomb one game and Greenville F Matt Marcinew pending review.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
CINCINNATI — Loaned D Hassan Ndam to The Miami FC (USL Championship).
INTER MIAMI — Announced the name of its USL League One franchise is Fort Lauderdale Club de Fútbol.
