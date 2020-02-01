Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jeremy Jeffress on a one-year contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed 3B Andres Blanco and RHP Mike Morin to minor league contracts.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated RHP Trevor Kelley for assignment.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released WR Natey Adjei.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Kyle Capobianco from Tucson (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned G Calvin Pickard to Grand Rapids (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Florida RW Kyle Neuber five games, Wheeling D Aaron Titcomb one game and Greenville F Matt Marcinew pending review.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

CINCINNATI — Loaned D Hassan Ndam to The Miami FC (USL Championship).

INTER MIAMI — Announced the name of its USL League One franchise is Fort Lauderdale Club de Fútbol.

