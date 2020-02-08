Saturday’s Sports Transactions

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed C Cameron Rupp to a minor league contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Assigned RHP Luis Madero outright to Sacramento (PCL).
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Rasmus Asplund and D Lawrence Pilut to Rochester (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Martin Fehervary from Hershey (AHL).
SYRACUSE — Named Jeff LePak offensive analyst.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.