Saturday’s Sports Transactions

February 8, 2020 5:00 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed C Cameron Rupp to a minor league contract.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Named Chad Kreuter manager of Syracuse (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Assigned RHP Luis Madero outright to Sacramento (PCL).

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Waived Fs Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Marvin Williams.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Rasmus Asplund and D Lawrence Pilut to Rochester (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Dennis Cholowski to Grand Rapids (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Martin Fehervary from Hershey (AHL).

COLLEGE

SYRACUSE — Named Jeff LePak offensive analyst.

