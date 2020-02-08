Saturday’s Sports Transactions

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed C Cameron Rupp to a minor league contract.
NEW YORK METS — Named Chad Kreuter manager of Syracuse (IL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Assigned RHP Luis Madero outright to Sacramento (PCL).
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Waived Fs Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Marvin Williams.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed Gs Zach Norvell Jr. and Jeremy Pargo to 10-day contracts.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended San Antonio Rampage F Ryan Olsen for one game for an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game at Rockford on Feb. 7.
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Rasmus Asplund and D Lawrence Pilut to Rochester (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Dennis Cholowski to Grand Rapids (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Martin Fehervary from Hershey (AHL).
SYRACUSE — Named Jeff LePak offensive analyst.
