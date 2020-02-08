Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

February 8, 2020 10:30 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Rafael Dolis one a one-year contract. To make room on the 40-man roster INF Breyvic Valera has been designated for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed outfielder Andrew Benintendi to a two-year contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed C Cameron Rupp to a minor league contract.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Named Chad Kreuter manager of Syracuse (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Assigned RHP Luis Madero outright to Sacramento (PCL).

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Waived Fs Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Marvin Williams.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed Gs Zach Norvell Jr. and Jeremy Pargo to 10-day contracts.

HOCKEY
American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended San Antonio Rampage F Ryan Olsen for one game for an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game at Rockford on Feb. 7.

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Rasmus Asplund and D Lawrence Pilut to Rochester (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Dennis Cholowski to Grand Rapids (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Martin Fehervary from Hershey (AHL).

SOCCER
United Hockey League

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed M Carlos Alvarez, D Jack Metcalf and G Jake Fenlason, pending league approval.

COLLEGE

SYRACUSE — Named Jeff LePak offensive analyst.

