Saturday’s Sports Transactions

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated 3B Andrew Velazquez for assignment.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned RHP Parker Markel outright to Salt Lake (PCL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Daniel Mengden on the 60-day IL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Signed RHP Brad Boxberger to a minor league contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Traded RHP Burch Smith to Oakland for cash.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed LHP Austin Clark and 2B Ayumi Nakamura.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released RHP Eduard Reyes.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended San Jose F Evander Kane three games for elbowing.
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed LW Nicolas Deslauriers to a two-year contract extension.
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned D Zach Bogosian to Rochester (AHL). Recalled D John Gilmour and G Andrew Hammond from Rochester.
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D David Drake and Eric Knodel from Reading (ECHL).
ECHL — Suspended Maine RW Mikael Robidoux four games, Rapid City LW Tyler Coulter two games and Florida LW Levko Koper one game.
