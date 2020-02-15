Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

February 15, 2020 10:30 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated 3B Andrew Velazquez for assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned RHP Parker Markel outright to Salt Lake (PCL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Daniel Mengden on the 60-day IL.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Signed RHP Brad Boxberger to a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Traded RHP Burch Smith to Oakland for cash.

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed LHP Austin Clark and 2B Ayumi Nakamura.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released RHP Eduard Reyes.

BASKETBALL

NBA — Renamed the Kia NBA All-Star Game MVP Award to the Kia NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended San Jose F Evander Kane three games for elbowing.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed LW Nicolas Deslauriers to a two-year contract extension.

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned D Zach Bogosian to Rochester (AHL). Recalled D John Gilmour and G Andrew Hammond from Rochester.

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Colton Point from Idaho (ECHL) to Texas (AHL).

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D David Drake and Eric Knodel from Reading (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Maine RW Mikael Robidoux four games, Rapid City LW Tyler Coulter two games and Florida LW Levko Koper one game.

