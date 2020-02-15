Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated 3B Andrew Velazquez for assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned RHP Parker Markel outright to Salt Lake (PCL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Daniel Mengden on the 60-day IL.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Signed RHP Brad Boxberger to a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Traded RHP Burch Smith to Oakland for cash.

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed LHP Austin Clark and 2B Ayumi Nakamura.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released RHP Eduard Reyes.

BASKETBALL

NBA — Renamed the Kia NBA All-Star Game MVP Award to the Kia NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended San Jose F Evander Kane three games for elbowing.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed LW Nicolas Deslauriers to a two-year contract extension.

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned D Zach Bogosian to Rochester (AHL). Recalled D John Gilmour and G Andrew Hammond from Rochester.

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Colton Point from Idaho (ECHL) to Texas (AHL).

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D David Drake and Eric Knodel from Reading (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Maine RW Mikael Robidoux four games, Rapid City LW Tyler Coulter two games and Florida LW Levko Koper one game.

SOCCER

U.S. Soccer — Re-elected Vice President Cindy Parlow Cone to a full four year term. Elected Juan Uro as an Independent Director on the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors. Added Cerebal Palsy Soccer, National Independent Soccer Association, and United Futsal as new members of U.S. Soccer Member Organizations.

