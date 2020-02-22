Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

February 22, 2020 5:05 pm
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Jerry Narron as bench coach.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms on a five-year contract with LHP Aaron Bummer. Agreed to terms on a one-year contract with INF Leury Garcia. Agreed to terms on 2020 contracts with RHP Zack Burdi, RHP Dylan Cease, RHP Limmy Cordero, RHO Dane Dunning, LHP Bernardo Flores Jr., RHP Matt Foster, LHP Jace Fry, RHP Carson Fulmer, RHP Lucas Giolito, RHP Ian Hamilton, RHP Michael Kopech, RHP Jimmy Lampert, RHP, Reynaldo Lopez, RHP Jose, C Zack Collins, C Yemin Mercedes, C Seby Zavala, INF, Danny Mendick, INF Yoan Moncada, OF Micker Adolfo, OF Luis Basabe, OF Adam Engel, and OF Blake Rutherford.

BASKETBALL
FOOTBALL
CHICAGO BEARS – Re-signed Devonte Bond to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League
SOCCER
Major League Soccer

DC United — Placed M Paul Arriola on IL with torn anterior curciate.

