Saturday’s Transactions

February 29, 2020 8:57 pm
 
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed OF Jacob Crum Contract Extension.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Kyle Arjona.

BASKETBALL
NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNIGHTS — Acquired F Keith Wright from the available player pool.<

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

AHL — Announced that Rochester Americans F Kevin Porter has been suspended for two games as a result of an illegal check on February 28.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — recalled F Jesper Boquist from Binghamton.

ECHL

INDY FUEL — Fined F Liam Coughlin for cross-checking.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Fined and suspended LW Tanner Sorenson one game for game misconduct.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Fined F Ty Lewis for tripping.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Sigend F Brennan Feasey to an amateur tryout agreement.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Laurence Wyke to a short-term agreement.

D.C. UNITED — Acquired F Erik Sorga from the FC Flora Tallinn (First Division).

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Waived D Rece Buckmaster. Named Connor Lade Senior Manager of Alumni and Player Relations.

