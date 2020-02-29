Saturday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNIGHTS — Acquired F Keith Wright from the available player pool.<

HOCKEY

ECHL

INDY FUEL — Fined F Liam Coughlin for cross-checking.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Fined and suspended LW Tanner Sorenson one game for game misconduct.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Fined F Ty Lewis for tripping.

Advertisement

WORCESTER RAILERS — Sigend F Brennan Feasey to an amateur tryout agreement.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Laurence Wyke to a short-term agreement.

D.C. UNITED — Acquired F Erik Sorga from the FC Flora Tallinn (First Division).

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Waived D Rece Buckmaster. Named Connor Lade Senior Manager of Alumni and Player Relations.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.