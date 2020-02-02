Listen Live Sports

Saudi International Leading Scores

February 2, 2020 11:28 am
 
Sunday
At Royal Greens Golf & CC
Economic City, Saudi Arabia
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,010; Par: 70
Final
Graeme McDowell, Northern Ireland 64-68-66-70—268
Dustin Johnson, United States 67-68-68-67—270
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 70-67-69-65—271
Phil Mickelson, United States 66-70-68-67—271
Gavin Green, Malaysia 64-67-70-70—271
Sergio Garcia, Spain 69-68-70-66—273
Abraham Ancer, Mexico 69-70-67-67—273
Ross Fisher, England 66-68-71-68—273
Thomas Detry, Belgium 73-66-65-69—273
Victor Dubuisson, France 69-65-65-74—273
Dean Burmester, South Africa 71-68-68-67—274
Matthieu Pavon, France 68-71-67-68—274
Pablo Larrazábal, Spain 69-68-74-64—275
Martin Kaymer, Germany 73-64-73-65—275
Shane Lowry, Ireland 69-67-70-69—275
Ashun Wu, China 71-66-68-70—275
Jack Senior, England 71-69-71-65—276
Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela 65-71-71-69—276
Ian Poulter, England 72-68-65-71—276
Brooks Koepka, United States 70-69-65-72—276
Also
Sean Crocker, United States 68-68-72-71—279
Victor Perez, France 65-65-73-76—279
Henrik Stenson, Sweden 65-70-70-75—280
Matt Wallace, England 70-68-71-71—280
Ernie Els, South Africa 72-69-70-70—281
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 69-70-73-70—282
Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 68-66-76-72—282

