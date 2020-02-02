Saudi International Leading Scores

|Sunday
|At Royal Greens Golf & CC
|Economic City, Saudi Arabia
|Purse: $3.5 million
|Yardage: 7,010; Par: 70
|Final
|Graeme McDowell, Northern Ireland
|64-68-66-70—268
|Dustin Johnson, United States
|67-68-68-67—270
|Thomas Pieters, Belgium
|70-67-69-65—271
|Phil Mickelson, United States
|66-70-68-67—271
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|64-67-70-70—271
|Sergio Garcia, Spain
|69-68-70-66—273
|Abraham Ancer, Mexico
|69-70-67-67—273
|Ross Fisher, England
|66-68-71-68—273
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|73-66-65-69—273
|Victor Dubuisson, France
|69-65-65-74—273
|Dean Burmester, South Africa
|71-68-68-67—274
|Matthieu Pavon, France
|68-71-67-68—274
|Pablo Larrazábal, Spain
|69-68-74-64—275
|Martin Kaymer, Germany
|73-64-73-65—275
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|69-67-70-69—275
|Ashun Wu, China
|71-66-68-70—275
|Jack Senior, England
|71-69-71-65—276
|Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela
|65-71-71-69—276
|Ian Poulter, England
|72-68-65-71—276
|Brooks Koepka, United States
|70-69-65-72—276
|Also
|Sean Crocker, United States
|68-68-72-71—279
|Victor Perez, France
|65-65-73-76—279
|Henrik Stenson, Sweden
|65-70-70-75—280
|Matt Wallace, England
|70-68-71-71—280
|Ernie Els, South Africa
|72-69-70-70—281
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain
|69-70-73-70—282
|Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand
|68-66-76-72—282
