Saudi International Leading Scores

Sunday At Royal Greens Golf & CC Economic City, Saudi Arabia Purse: $3.5 million Yardage: 7,010; Par: 70 Final Graeme McDowell, Northern Ireland 64-68-66-70—268 Dustin Johnson, United States 67-68-68-67—270 Thomas Pieters, Belgium 70-67-69-65—271 Phil Mickelson, United States 66-70-68-67—271 Gavin Green, Malaysia 64-67-70-70—271 Sergio Garcia, Spain 69-68-70-66—273 Abraham Ancer, Mexico 69-70-67-67—273 Ross Fisher, England 66-68-71-68—273 Thomas Detry, Belgium 73-66-65-69—273 Victor Dubuisson, France 69-65-65-74—273 Dean Burmester, South Africa 71-68-68-67—274 Matthieu Pavon, France 68-71-67-68—274 Pablo Larrazábal, Spain 69-68-74-64—275 Martin Kaymer, Germany 73-64-73-65—275 Shane Lowry, Ireland 69-67-70-69—275 Ashun Wu, China 71-66-68-70—275 Jack Senior, England 71-69-71-65—276 Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela 65-71-71-69—276 Ian Poulter, England 72-68-65-71—276 Brooks Koepka, United States 70-69-65-72—276 Also Sean Crocker, United States 68-68-72-71—279 Victor Perez, France 65-65-73-76—279 Henrik Stenson, Sweden 65-70-70-75—280 Matt Wallace, England 70-68-71-71—280 Ernie Els, South Africa 72-69-70-70—281 Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 69-70-73-70—282 Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 68-66-76-72—282

