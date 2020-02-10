Listen Live Sports

SBU looks to extend streak vs St. Joe’s

February 10, 2020 3:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

Saint Bonaventure (16-8, 8-3) vs. Saint Joseph’s (4-19, 0-10)

Michael J. Hagan ’85 Arena, Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure looks for its fifth straight conference win against Saint Joseph’s. Saint Bonaventure’s last A10 loss came against the Rhode Island Rams 81-75 on Jan. 25. Saint Joseph’s has dropped its last 11 games against conference opponents dating back to last season.

SENIOR STUDS: Saint Joseph’s’ Ryan Daly, Cameron Brown and Lorenzo Edwards have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 55 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Daly has made or assisted on 63 percent of all Saint Joseph’s field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 30 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Saint Joseph’s is 0-19 this year when it scores 83 points or fewer and 4-0 when it scores at least 84.

STREAK STATS: Saint Joseph’s has scored 64.2 points per game and allowed 76 over its five-game home losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Joseph’s has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among A10 teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

