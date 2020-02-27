SC St. seeks revenge on NC Central

NC Central (14-13, 10-3) vs. South Carolina State (11-15, 6-8)

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center, Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State seeks revenge on NC Central after dropping the first matchup in Durham. The teams last played each other on Feb. 1, when the Eagles outshot South Carolina State from the field 51.8 percent to 38.3 percent and had six fewer turnovers en route to a 73-56 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: South Carolina State’s Damani Applewhite has averaged 13.7 points and 6.7 rebounds while Rayshawn Neal has put up 9.2 points. For the Eagles, Jibri Blount has averaged 19.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals while C.J. Keyser has put up 9.9 points.JUMPING FOR JIBRI: Blount has connected on 31.1 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 14 over his last five games. He’s also converted 71.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: NC Central is 0-10 when it allows at least 66 points and 14-3 when it holds opponents to less than 66.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. South Carolina State has an assist on 28 of 68 field goals (41.2 percent) across its past three matchups while NC Central has assists on 49 of 82 field goals (59.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The NC Central defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.5 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Eagles seventh among Division I teams. The South Carolina State offense has turned the ball over on 20.5 percent of its possessions (ranking the Bulldogs 276th, nationally).

