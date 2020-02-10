SC State 100, Delaware St. 86

DELAWARE ST. (3-20)

Bennett 3-9 0-0 7, Jenneto 1-4 0-0 3, Crosby 10-15 4-6 26, Wiley 7-15 3-5 19, Peek-Green 5-11 1-2 13, Gross 3-4 0-0 6, Carter 3-6 5-6 12, Sodom 0-1 0-0 0, Lucas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-65 13-19 86.

SC STATE (10-12)

Applewhite 7-8 10-16 24, Fields 3-4 1-2 7, Kinard 6-8 5-6 21, Neal 6-10 6-8 19, Simmons 1-5 2-2 4, Riley 6-9 1-2 13, Etienne 0-3 0-0 0, Sellers 3-5 3-3 10, Moorer 0-3 0-0 0, Bottenberg 1-1 0-0 2, Croskey 0-1 0-0 0, Stone 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-57 28-39 100.

Halftime_SC State 41-35. 3-Point Goals_Delaware St. 9-23 (Peek-Green 2-3, Crosby 2-4, Wiley 2-8, Carter 1-2, Jenneto 1-2, Bennett 1-4), SC State 6-14 (Kinard 4-6, Neal 1-1, Sellers 1-2, Moorer 0-1, Riley 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Etienne 0-2). Rebounds_Delaware St. 23 (Crosby 7), SC State 31 (Applewhite, Fields, Simmons 6). Assists_Delaware St. 6 (Wiley 3), SC State 15 (Neal 6). Total Fouls_Delaware St. 27, SC State 22.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.