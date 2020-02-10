Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

SC State 100, Delaware St. 86

February 10, 2020 10:26 pm
 
< a min read
      

DELAWARE ST. (3-20)

Bennett 3-9 0-0 7, Jenneto 1-4 0-0 3, Crosby 10-15 4-6 26, Wiley 7-15 3-5 19, Peek-Green 5-11 1-2 13, Gross 3-4 0-0 6, Carter 3-6 5-6 12, Sodom 0-1 0-0 0, Lucas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-65 13-19 86.

SC STATE (10-12)

Applewhite 7-8 10-16 24, Fields 3-4 1-2 7, Kinard 6-8 5-6 21, Neal 6-10 6-8 19, Simmons 1-5 2-2 4, Riley 6-9 1-2 13, Etienne 0-3 0-0 0, Sellers 3-5 3-3 10, Moorer 0-3 0-0 0, Bottenberg 1-1 0-0 2, Croskey 0-1 0-0 0, Stone 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-57 28-39 100.

Halftime_SC State 41-35. 3-Point Goals_Delaware St. 9-23 (Peek-Green 2-3, Crosby 2-4, Wiley 2-8, Carter 1-2, Jenneto 1-2, Bennett 1-4), SC State 6-14 (Kinard 4-6, Neal 1-1, Sellers 1-2, Moorer 0-1, Riley 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Etienne 0-2). Rebounds_Delaware St. 23 (Crosby 7), SC State 31 (Applewhite, Fields, Simmons 6). Assists_Delaware St. 6 (Wiley 3), SC State 15 (Neal 6). Total Fouls_Delaware St. 27, SC State 22.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|11 CompTIA on the Hill 2020
2|11 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army's new Enhanced Night Vision Goggles

Today in History

1973: Release of POWs in Hanoi begins