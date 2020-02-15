SC State 70, Coppin St. 66

COPPIN ST. (8-19)

Medley-Bacon 5-10 3-5 13, Clayton 5-10 2-2 13, Williams 2-9 0-0 5, An.Robinson 6-11 0-0 18, Thomas 5-11 3-3 13, Ring 1-4 0-0 2, James 0-1 2-4 2. Totals 24-56 10-14 66.

SC STATE (11-12)

Applewhite 5-12 4-7 15, Fields 3-5 2-5 8, Kinard 0-3 2-2 2, Felder 0-0 0-0 0, Neal 6-10 8-9 21, Riley 3-7 0-0 6, Simmons 2-4 0-0 5, Etienne 3-6 0-0 7, Edwards 1-2 0-0 3, Croskey 1-1 0-0 3, Bottenberg 0-2 0-0 0, Stone 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 16-23 70.

Halftime_SC State 37-27. 3-Point Goals_Coppin St. 8-18 (An.Robinson 6-9, Clayton 1-2, Williams 1-4, Thomas 0-1, Ring 0-2), SC State 6-8 (Applewhite 1-1, Croskey 1-1, Edwards 1-1, Neal 1-1, Simmons 1-1, Etienne 1-2, Riley 0-1). Fouled Out_Medley-Bacon. Rebounds_Coppin St. 28 (Medley-Bacon 9), SC State 38 (Neal 10). Assists_Coppin St. 4 (Medley-Bacon 3), SC State 7 (Neal 5). Total Fouls_Coppin St. 19, SC State 16.

