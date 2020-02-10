SC-Upstate 66, Charleston Southern 52

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (12-13)

Jones 4-10 3-4 11, LeXander 0-2 0-0 0, Buskey 6-17 0-0 12, Fleming 8-16 3-4 21, Louis 2-10 0-0 6, Anderson 0-6 0-0 0, Bowser 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-62 6-8 52.

SC-UPSTATE (11-15)

Zink 5-7 3-6 13, Bruner 2-11 0-0 4, Hammond 3-12 7-8 13, White 5-10 1-2 13, Aldrich 2-3 0-0 5, Mozone 4-8 2-2 14, Booker 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 1-1 0-2 2, Goodloe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 13-20 66.

Halftime_SC-Upstate 31-25. 3-Point Goals_Charleston Southern 4-28 (Fleming 2-5, Louis 2-10, LeXander 0-1, Jones 0-2, Anderson 0-4, Buskey 0-6), SC-Upstate 7-22 (Mozone 4-6, White 2-5, Aldrich 1-2, Hammond 0-4, Bruner 0-5). Rebounds_Charleston Southern 28 (Fleming 7), SC-Upstate 42 (Mozone 14). Assists_Charleston Southern 7 (Buskey 4), SC-Upstate 12 (Hammond 9). Total Fouls_Charleston Southern 16, SC-Upstate 11. A_745 (878).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.