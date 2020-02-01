Listen Live Sports

SC-Upstate 91, Campbell 74

February 1, 2020 7:15 pm
 
CAMPBELL (11-11)

Henderson 8-11 4-4 21, Nelson 3-8 5-9 11, Gensler 1-3 0-0 2, Spencer 1-2 0-0 3, Thompson 2-5 0-0 6, McCullough 2-3 2-3 7, Whitfield 1-4 2-2 5, Knight 2-5 2-3 7, Stajcic 1-3 2-2 5, Carralero 1-3 0-0 3, Lusane 1-2 2-2 4, Clemons 0-1 0-0 0, Saunders 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 19-25 74.

SC-UPSTATE (10-13)

Bruner 11-20 4-6 30, White 4-8 0-0 9, Hammond 2-12 0-0 5, Aldrich 4-4 0-0 8, Zink 4-5 3-4 11, Mozone 5-9 2-2 13, Booker 1-2 4-4 6, Smith 2-2 0-0 4, Jernigan 0-2 0-0 0, Goodloe 1-1 3-4 5, Tate 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-66 16-20 91.

Halftime_Campbell 44-34. 3-Point Goals_Campbell 9-21 (Thompson 2-3, Carralero 1-1, Stajcic 1-1, Henderson 1-2, McCullough 1-2, Spencer 1-2, Whitfield 1-2, Knight 1-3, Saunders 0-1, Gensler 0-2, Nelson 0-2), SC-Upstate 7-19 (Bruner 4-7, Mozone 1-3, Hammond 1-4, White 1-4, Jernigan 0-1). Rebounds_Campbell 25 (Henderson 8), SC-Upstate 36 (White, Aldrich 7). Assists_Campbell 12 (Nelson, Thompson, Whitfield, Lusane 2), SC-Upstate 18 (White 8). Total Fouls_Campbell 18, SC-Upstate 17. A_833 (878).

