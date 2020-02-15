Listen Live Sports

Scott leads Loyola Marymount past Santa Clara 65-59

February 15, 2020 7:44 pm
 
< a min read
      

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Eli Scott registered 19 points as Loyola Marymount beat Santa Clara 65-59 on Saturday.

Jordan Bell had 13 points and nine rebounds for Loyola Marymount (9-17, 3-9 West Coast Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Seikou Sisoho Jawara added 10 points.

Josip Vrankic had 17 points for the Broncos (18-9, 5-7). Jalen Williams added 14 points. Jaden Bediako had 12 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

Loyola Marymount faces Saint Mary’s on the road on Thursday. Santa Clara faces Brigham Young on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

