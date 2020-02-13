SE Missouri 74, UT Martin 72

UT MARTIN (7-17)

Dove 8-12 7-7 24, Thomas 4-8 4-5 12, J.Harris 2-4 1-1 6, Hawthorne 3-11 0-0 9, Stewart 6-15 0-0 15, Polla 1-2 0-0 2, Sertovic 0-2 4-4 4. Totals 24-54 16-17 72.

SE MISSOURI (6-20)

Tolbert 5-5 6-6 16, Wilson 4-5 4-4 12, Caldwell 5-15 1-1 14, Hogan 7-15 3-4 21, Russell 1-6 2-2 5, Nicholas 2-8 1-2 6, Gable 0-1 0-0 0, Morrison 0-0 0-0 0, Agnew 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 17-19 74.

Halftime_UT Martin 43-33. 3-Point Goals_UT Martin 8-18 (Hawthorne 3-4, Stewart 3-9, Dove 1-1, J.Harris 1-2, Sertovic 0-2), SE Missouri 9-29 (Hogan 4-11, Caldwell 3-8, Nicholas 1-3, Russell 1-6, Gable 0-1). Fouled Out_Dove. Rebounds_UT Martin 26 (Dove 6), SE Missouri 32 (Tolbert 9). Assists_UT Martin 14 (Thomas, Hawthorne 4), SE Missouri 15 (Caldwell, Nicholas 7). Total Fouls_UT Martin 17, SE Missouri 19. A_1,076 (6,972).

