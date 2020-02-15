SE Missouri 75, SIU-Edwardsville 71

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (7-19)

Uzuegbunem 1-5 5-6 7, S.Wright 5-11 0-0 12, Adewunmi 3-9 4-8 10, Moore 5-9 3-3 16, Williford 1-7 1-2 3, Duling 3-6 0-0 9, James 2-4 0-0 5, Williams 2-6 2-3 7, Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, L.Wright 0-1 0-0 0, Best 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 15-22 71.

SE MISSOURI (7-20)

Tolbert 3-5 3-4 9, Wilson 2-7 9-10 13, Caldwell 2-6 9-10 15, Hogan 6-16 2-2 17, Russell 2-6 1-2 6, Gable 2-5 2-2 8, Nicholas 1-4 3-6 5, Love 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 19-52 29-36 75.

Halftime_SE Missouri 40-36. 3-Point Goals_SIU-Edwardsville 10-26 (Duling 3-3, Moore 3-4, S.Wright 2-5, James 1-3, Williams 1-4, Williford 0-3, Adewunmi 0-4), SE Missouri 8-23 (Hogan 3-9, Caldwell 2-4, Gable 2-4, Russell 1-4, Love 0-1, Nicholas 0-1). Fouled Out_Williford. Rebounds_SIU-Edwardsville 33 (Williford 8), SE Missouri 31 (Wilson 9). Assists_SIU-Edwardsville 11 (Williford 5), SE Missouri 12 (Russell 3). Total Fouls_SIU-Edwardsville 22, SE Missouri 17. A_1,678 (6,972).

