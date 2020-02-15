Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

SE Missouri 75, SIU-Edwardsville 71

February 15, 2020 7:44 pm
 
< a min read
      

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (7-19)

Uzuegbunem 1-5 5-6 7, S.Wright 5-11 0-0 12, Adewunmi 3-9 4-8 10, Moore 5-9 3-3 16, Williford 1-7 1-2 3, Duling 3-6 0-0 9, James 2-4 0-0 5, Williams 2-6 2-3 7, Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, L.Wright 0-1 0-0 0, Best 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 15-22 71.

SE MISSOURI (7-20)

Tolbert 3-5 3-4 9, Wilson 2-7 9-10 13, Caldwell 2-6 9-10 15, Hogan 6-16 2-2 17, Russell 2-6 1-2 6, Gable 2-5 2-2 8, Nicholas 1-4 3-6 5, Love 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 19-52 29-36 75.

Halftime_SE Missouri 40-36. 3-Point Goals_SIU-Edwardsville 10-26 (Duling 3-3, Moore 3-4, S.Wright 2-5, James 1-3, Williams 1-4, Williford 0-3, Adewunmi 0-4), SE Missouri 8-23 (Hogan 3-9, Caldwell 2-4, Gable 2-4, Russell 1-4, Love 0-1, Nicholas 0-1). Fouled Out_Williford. Rebounds_SIU-Edwardsville 33 (Williford 8), SE Missouri 31 (Wilson 9). Assists_SIU-Edwardsville 11 (Williford 5), SE Missouri 12 (Russell 3). Total Fouls_SIU-Edwardsville 22, SE Missouri 17. A_1,678 (6,972).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|17 AI in Government Feb 2020 Event with...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States