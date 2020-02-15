Listen Live Sports

SE Missouri State scores late, beats SIU-Edwardsville, 75-71

February 15, 2020 8:27 pm
 
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Quatarrius Wilson scored on a layup and Alex Caldwell hit four straight free throws in the final minute as Southeast Missouri State held off Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 75-71 on Saturday night.

Skyler Hogan had 17 points and Caldwell added another 15 for Southeast Missouri (7-20, 3-11 Ohio Valley Conference). Wilson added 13 points and nine rebounds. Sage Tolbert had seven rebounds.

Zeke Moore had 16 points for the Cougars (7-20, 4-10). Shamar Wright added 12 points. Mike Adewunmi had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Redhawks evened the season series against the Cougars with the win. SIU-Edwardsville defeated Southeast Missouri 84-65 on Jan. 23. Southeast Missouri plays Jacksonville State on the road on Thursday. SIU-Edwardsville takes on Austin Peay at home on Thursday.

        Insight by Thundercat Technology and Dell Technologies: Technology leaders address cloud migration and optimization in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

