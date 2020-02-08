Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Seattle 87, Utah Valley 85, OT

February 8, 2020 7:07 pm
 
< a min read
      

SEATTLE (12-12)

Dallas 2-2 0-0 5, Brown 9-27 8-11 28, Da Campo 3-5 3-4 10, Means 6-13 7-8 19, Grigsby 3-6 5-10 11, Carter 2-2 2-2 6, Nettles 1-5 0-0 3, Jones 1-2 0-0 3, Economou 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-63 25-35 87.

UTAH VALLEY (9-15)

Olojakpoke 4-6 5-5 13, Overton 2-8 2-7 6, Averette 7-12 5-5 20, Washington 4-13 1-3 9, Jardine 8-13 0-0 20, Havsa 1-3 0-0 3, Morley 1-2 6-6 8, Woodbury 2-3 0-0 6, Kitchen 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 29-61 19-27 85.

Halftime_Seattle 40-36. 3-Point Goals_Seattle 6-13 (Brown 2-3, Da Campo 1-1, Dallas 1-1, Jones 1-2, Nettles 1-3, Means 0-3), Utah Valley 8-24 (Jardine 4-7, Woodbury 2-3, Averette 1-3, Havsa 1-3, Kitchen 0-1, Overton 0-2, Washington 0-5). Fouled Out_Da Campo, Jardine, Woodbury. Rebounds_Seattle 37 (Carter 11), Utah Valley 38 (Overton 10). Assists_Seattle 13 (Brown, Means 6), Utah Valley 24 (Washington 9). Total Fouls_Seattle 25, Utah Valley 27. A_2,975 (8,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen endure hours of grueling training

Today in History

1962: US-Soviet spy swap in Berlin