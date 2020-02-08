Seattle 87, Utah Valley 85, OT

SEATTLE (12-12)

Dallas 2-2 0-0 5, Brown 9-27 8-11 28, Da Campo 3-5 3-4 10, Means 6-13 7-8 19, Grigsby 3-6 5-10 11, Carter 2-2 2-2 6, Nettles 1-5 0-0 3, Jones 1-2 0-0 3, Economou 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-63 25-35 87.

UTAH VALLEY (9-15)

Olojakpoke 4-6 5-5 13, Overton 2-8 2-7 6, Averette 7-12 5-5 20, Washington 4-13 1-3 9, Jardine 8-13 0-0 20, Havsa 1-3 0-0 3, Morley 1-2 6-6 8, Woodbury 2-3 0-0 6, Kitchen 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 29-61 19-27 85.

Halftime_Seattle 40-36. 3-Point Goals_Seattle 6-13 (Brown 2-3, Da Campo 1-1, Dallas 1-1, Jones 1-2, Nettles 1-3, Means 0-3), Utah Valley 8-24 (Jardine 4-7, Woodbury 2-3, Averette 1-3, Havsa 1-3, Kitchen 0-1, Overton 0-2, Washington 0-5). Fouled Out_Da Campo, Jardine, Woodbury. Rebounds_Seattle 37 (Carter 11), Utah Valley 38 (Overton 10). Assists_Seattle 13 (Brown, Means 6), Utah Valley 24 (Washington 9). Total Fouls_Seattle 25, Utah Valley 27. A_2,975 (8,500).

