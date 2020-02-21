Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Seattle looks to sweep CSUB

February 21, 2020 6:45 am
 
2 min read
      

Cal State Bakersfield (11-16, 5-7) vs. Seattle (13-14, 6-6)

Redhawk Center, Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle goes for the season sweep over Cal State Bakersfield after winning the previous matchup in Bakersfield. The teams last played on Jan. 25, when the Redhawks outshot Cal State Bakersfield 47.3 percent to 42.6 percent and hit six more 3-pointers on the way to the seven-point victory.

STELLAR SENIORS: Seattle has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Terrell Brown, Morgan Means, Riley Grigsby, Mattia Da Campo and Delante Jones have combined to account for 70 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 77 percent of all Redhawks points over the last five games.

Advertisement

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Redhawks have scored 79.9 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 65.3 per game they recorded against non-conference foes.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Brown has made or assisted on 51 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

THRIVING WITH THREES: Cal State Bakersfield is 5-0 when it makes eight or more 3-pointers and 6-16 when it falls short of that total. Seattle is 6-0 when it makes at least 11 from 3-point range and 7-14 on the year, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Redhawks are 6-0 when they make 11 or more 3-pointers and 7-14 when they fall shy of that mark. The Roadrunners are 5-0 when they make eight or more 3-pointers and 6-16 when the team hits fewer than eight from long range.

CAREFUL REDHAWKS: The diligent Seattle offense has turned the ball over on just 14.7 percent of its possessions, the fourth-lowest mark in all of Division I. 20.6 percent of all Cal State Bakersfield possessions have resulted in a turnover.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up