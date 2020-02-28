Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Seattle seeks revenge on California Baptist

February 28, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Seattle (14-14, 7-6) vs. California Baptist (20-8, 9-4)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle seeks revenge on California Baptist after dropping the first matchup in Seattle. The teams last played on Feb. 1, when the Lancers shot 36.7 percent from the field while limiting Seattle to just 28.4 percent on the way to the 72-65 victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Milan Acquaah, De’jon Davis, Ferron Flavors Jr., Brandon Boyd and Zach Pirog have combined to account for 73 percent of California Baptist’s scoring this season including 61 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Seattle, .

Advertisement

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Terrell Brown has either made or assisted on 55 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Redhawks have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Lancers. California Baptist has 29 assists on 78 field goals (37.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Seattle has assists on 33 of 76 field goals (43.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The California Baptist offense has scored 80.4 points per game this season, ranking the Lancers 13th nationally. The Seattle defense has allowed 72.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 229th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1972: Pioneer 10 spacecraft launched to Jupiter