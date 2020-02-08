Listen Live Sports

Send-half run sends N. Kentucky racing from Detroit Mercy

February 8, 2020 9:59 pm
 
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Jalen Tate scored 24 points and Tyler Sharpe scored 17 and Northern Kentucky pulled away from Detroit Mercy in the second half for an 84-65 win on Saturday.

Northern Kentucky led 41-35 at halftime. With a 50-45 lead, NKU used a 13-0 run and were up by double digits the rest of the way.

The Norse have won four straight and are 9-1 in their last 10,

Trevon Faulkner added 16 points for the Norse (18-7, 10-3 Horizon League) and Adrian Nelson grabbed 13 rebounds coming off the bench.

Dwayne Rose Jr. led the Titans (6-19, 4-8) with 21 points as he made all 10 of his foul shots. Justin Miller scored 11 and Antoine Davis 10. Detroit Mercy has dropped three straight.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

