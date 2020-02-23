Listen Live Sports

Shartin N is harness racing’s Horse of the Year

February 23, 2020 10:39 pm
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Shartin N is the first older pacing mare honored as harness racing’s Horse of the Year.

Now 7, Shartin N won 15 of 19 races in 2019. She earned $982,177 for owners Richard Poillucci, Jo Ann Looney-King, and Tim Tetrick LLC.

The New Zealand import also became the first horse bred outside North America to receive the sport’s highest honor.

The announcement was made Sunday night by the U.S. Harness Writer’s Association at its annual banquet.

Shartin N was an easy winner in the voting by the membership, capturing 83 votes. Bettor’s Wish was second with 42 and Greenshoe was third with 14.

