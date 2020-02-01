Listen Live Sports

Sheffield, McIntosh lead Elon past Northeastern 74-69

February 1, 2020 6:49 pm
 
ELON, N.C. (AP) — Marcus Sheffield II scored 28 points and Hunter McInotsh added 24 as Elon narrowly beat Northeastern 74-69 on Saturday.

Elon (7-17, 3-8 Colonial Athletic Association) shot 61% from the field, 10 for 19 on 3-pointers and 10 for 13 from the free-throw line. The hot shooting helped overcome 20 turnovers.

Jordan Roland, who averages 23.4 points per game, struggled from the field but had 19 points for Northeastern (11-12, 5-6). He shot 4 of 16, including 2 for 9 from 3-point distance. He did make all nine of his free-throw attempts.

Shaquille Walters added 11 points. Maxime Boursiquot had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Huskies.

The Phoenix leveled the season series against the Huskies with the win. Northeastern defeated Elon 77-68 on Jan. 2.

Elon takes on UNC Wilmington on the road on Thursday. Northeastern takes on Hofstra on the road next Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

