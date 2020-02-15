Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Shelton, DeBisschop lead N. Arizona past S. Utah 82-79

February 15, 2020 9:12 pm
 
< a min read
      

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Cameron Shelton scored 26 points and Brooks DeBisschop scored a career-high 21 with 10 rebounds as Northern Arizona defeated Southern Utah 82-79 on Saturday night.

Shelton was 7-for-10 shooting and made all 10 free throws as NAU (14-10, 8-7 Big Sky Conference) made 9 of 10 in the last 1:08 to keep Southern Utah at bay.

Cameron Satterwhite added 16 points, including a perfect 7-for-7 at the line, where the Lumberjacks finished 27-of-30.

Andre Adams scored 20 and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Thunderbirds (14-11, 7-7). Cameron Oluyitan added 17 points and Dwayne Morgan 15.

Advertisement

Northern Arizona defeated Southern Utah 75-72 on Jan. 16. Northern Arizona matches up against Idaho on the road on Thursday. Southern Utah takes on Northern Colorado on the road on Thursday.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|17 AI in Government Feb 2020 Event with...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States