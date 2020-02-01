Listen Live Sports

Shelton scores 29 to carry Northern Arizona past Idaho 77-72

February 1, 2020 6:55 pm
 
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Cameron Shelton had a career-high 29 points as Northern Arizona beat Idaho 77-72 on Saturday.

Brooks DeBisschop had 12 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for Northern Arizona (12-7, 6-4 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory, its first five-game win streak since 2010-11. Cameron Satterwhite added 12 points. Luke Avdalovic had 10 points.

Trevon Allen had 26 points and five steals for the Vandals (5-15, 1-8), who have now lost six straight. Marquell Fraser added 13 points and six rebounds. Scott Blakney had 11 points.

Northern Arizona takes on Eastern Washington at home on Monday. Idaho matches up against Sacramento State on the road on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

