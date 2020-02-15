Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Sherod scores 23 to carry Richmond past VCU 77-59

February 15, 2020 7:14 pm
 
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Nick Sherod drained 5 of 7 3-pointers and scored 23 points and Richmond beat VCU 77-59 on Saturday.

Grant Golden had 15 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Richmond (19-6, 9-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Blake Francis added 13 points, Nathan Cayo had 11 points and Jacob Gilyard had 10 points, six assists and five steals. Sherod had eight rebounds.

Richmond closed the first half with a 9-0 road to lead 42-24. The 24 points as a season-low for VCU. A 12-2 run early in the third quarter effectively put the game away.

Marcus Santos-Silva had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Rams (17-8, 7-5). Issac Vann added 10 points. Vince Williams had seven rebounds.

Advertisement

VCU defeated Richmond 87-68 on Jan. 28. Richmond matches up against George Mason at home on Wednesday. VCU matches up against No. 6 Dayton at home on Tuesday.

        Insight by Thundercat Technology and Dell Technologies: Technology leaders address cloud migration and optimization in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|17 AI in Government Feb 2020 Event with...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States