Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Sibande leads Miami (Ohio) past Bowling Green 73-55

February 29, 2020 6:24 pm
 
< a min read
      

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Nike Sibande scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and sixth-place Miami (Ohio) beat first-place Bowling Green 73-55 on Saturday in Mid-American Conference play.

Elijah McNamara and Dae Dae Grant scored 10 points apiece for the RedHawks (12-17, 5-11), who outrebounded the Falcons 40-29 and held them to 38% shooting from the field (18 of 49). Dalonte Brown had eight rebounds.

Bowling Green scored 19 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Daeqwon Plowden scored a career-high 26 points on 7-of-11 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for Bowling Green (21-8, 12-4), which saw its three-game win streak end.

Advertisement

Justin Turner, whose 19.0 points per game heading into the contest led the Falcons, was held to four points on 1-of-11 shooting.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

The RedHawks evened the season series against the Falcons with the win. Bowling Green defeated Miami (Ohio) 78-76 on Jan. 7. Miami (Ohio) plays Buffalo on the road on Tuesday. Bowling Green faces Kent State on the road on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.co0

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|4 Splunk GovSummit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen stationed in Japan paint mural to honor fallen comrades

Today in History

1829: Andrew Jackson holds wild 'open house' for inauguration