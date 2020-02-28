Siena 52, Marist 50

SIENA (17-10)

Burns 1-5 4-4 6, Carey 6-9 0-0 16, Harris 2-5 0-0 4, Pickett 5-11 2-3 14, Camper 3-6 0-0 6, Hein 0-1 0-0 0, King 0-0 0-0 0, Young 1-4 4-6 6, Friday 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-41 10-13 52.

MARIST (7-20)

Jones 5-8 2-4 12, Cubbage 2-10 0-0 4, Herasme 4-10 0-0 11, Sagl 0-0 0-0 0, Saint-Furcy 2-8 0-0 4, Bell 3-11 0-0 7, Sjoberg 5-5 2-2 12, Cavanaugh 0-0 0-0 0, Tordoff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 4-6 50.

Halftime_Siena 33-18. 3-Point Goals_Siena 6-15 (Carey 4-6, Pickett 2-5, Burns 0-1, Camper 0-1, Harris 0-1, Hein 0-1), Marist 4-19 (Herasme 3-6, Bell 1-8, Saint-Furcy 0-2, Cubbage 0-3). Rebounds_Siena 25 (Harris 7), Marist 25 (Bell 7). Assists_Siena 8 (Pickett 5), Marist 8 (Cubbage 3). Total Fouls_Siena 14, Marist 11. A_1,705 (3,200).

