Siena 73, Rider 64

RIDER (14-10)

Scott 7-14 5-6 21, Marshall 6-7 1-2 13, Jordan 3-9 2-2 10, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Vaughn 4-10 2-3 10, Nunez 2-11 1-1 6, Ings 1-2 0-1 2, Ogemuno-Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Powell 0-2 0-0 0, Bladen 0-1 0-0 0, Randall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 11-15 64.

SIENA (12-10)

Burns 4-9 3-4 12, Carey 3-12 4-4 11, Harris 1-5 2-4 4, Pickett 11-15 2-3 27, Camper 4-6 1-3 10, Hein 1-1 0-0 2, King 1-2 0-0 3, Friday 2-2 0-0 4, Young 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 12-18 73.

Halftime_Siena 39-17. 3-Point Goals_Rider 5-23 (Scott 2-4, Jordan 2-5, Nunez 1-7, Ings 0-1, Powell 0-1, Williams 0-1, Vaughn 0-4), Siena 7-21 (Pickett 3-5, Burns 1-2, Camper 1-2, King 1-2, Carey 1-8, Harris 0-2). Rebounds_Rider 33 (Scott, Marshall, Vaughn 7), Siena 27 (Burns, Carey 5). Assists_Rider 10 (Scott 4), Siena 15 (Pickett 9). Total Fouls_Rider 14, Siena 15. A_5,600 (15,229).

