Siena looks to extend streak vs Marist

Siena (16-10, 12-5) vs. Marist (7-19, 6-11)

McCann Center, Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena looks for its seventh straight conference win against Marist. Siena’s last MAAC loss came against the St. Peter’s Peacocks 85-80 on Feb. 2. Marist lost 65-56 to Manhattan in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Marist’s Michael Cubbage, Matt Herasme and Jordan Jones have collectively accounted for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 44 percent of all Red Foxes points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jalen Pickett has been directly responsible for 54 percent of all Siena field goals over the last five games. Pickett has 33 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Red Foxes have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Saints. Marist has an assist on 49 of 67 field goals (73.1 percent) over its previous three games while Siena has assists on 34 of 70 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Siena is ranked first among MAAC teams with an average of 72.7 points per game.

