Simms, Clemson host ND

February 8, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Notre Dame (14-8, 5-6) vs. Clemson (11-11, 5-7)

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as John Mooney and Notre Dame will battle Aamir Simms and Clemson. The senior Mooney has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.2 over his last five games. Simms, a junior, is averaging 8.6 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Notre Dame has relied heavily on its seniors. Mooney, T.J. Gibbs, Prentiss Hubb and Juwan Durham have combined to account for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 78 percent of all Fighting Irish points over the team’s last five games.MIGHTY MOONEY: Mooney has connected on 31.7 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 9 over the last three games. He’s also converted 64.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Clemson is 0-8 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 11-3 when it scores at least 61.

STREAK SCORING: Clemson has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 75.5 points while giving up 70.

DID YOU KNOW: Notre Dame as a collective unit has made 10 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-most among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

