SIU-Edwardsville 76, E. Illinois 74

February 13, 2020 11:10 pm
 
SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (7-19)

Uzuegbunem 0-0 1-2 1, S.Wright 3-8 5-6 12, Adewunmi 10-16 3-3 25, Moore 7-14 0-1 16, Williford 1-8 0-0 2, Jackson 4-8 0-1 8, Williams 3-8 0-0 7, James 1-1 0-0 3, Duling 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-64 9-13 76.

E. ILLINOIS (12-13)

Matlock 1-2 1-2 3, Dixon 3-6 1-4 7, M.Smith 7-13 8-9 25, S.Smith 1-6 0-0 3, Wallace 8-17 3-3 20, Skipper-Brown 6-11 0-0 12, Charles 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 28-60 13-18 74.

Halftime_E. Illinois 32-31. 3-Point Goals_SIU-Edwardsville 7-21 (Moore 2-3, Adewunmi 2-6, James 1-1, Williams 1-5, S.Wright 1-5, Jackson 0-1), E. Illinois 5-16 (M.Smith 3-6, Wallace 1-3, S.Smith 1-5, Charles 0-1, Matlock 0-1). Rebounds_SIU-Edwardsville 33 (Adewunmi 11), E. Illinois 32 (Dixon 12). Assists_SIU-Edwardsville 16 (Williford 7), E. Illinois 13 (S.Smith 6). Total Fouls_SIU-Edwardsville 14, E. Illinois 13. A_1,111 (5,400).

