SIU-Edwardsville 83, E. Kentucky 75

February 8, 2020 7:34 pm
 
E. KENTUCKY (12-13)

T.King 2-4 1-2 5, Moreno 6-11 5-6 18, Brown 6-17 6-6 21, Hobbs 0-7 5-6 5, Taylor 3-17 2-7 10, Anderson 2-9 6-8 11, Carmical 0-1 0-0 0, Balogun 2-2 1-1 5. Totals 21-68 26-36 75.

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (6-19)

Uzuegbunem 4-8 4-5 12, S.Wright 6-10 6-7 20, Adewunmi 2-6 1-1 6, Moore 2-4 3-4 9, Williford 2-8 4-5 8, Jackson 7-10 0-2 14, Williams 3-6 2-2 9, James 0-1 4-4 4, Duling 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 26-55 25-32 83.

Halftime_E. Kentucky 30-28. 3-Point Goals_E. Kentucky 7-37 (Brown 3-9, Taylor 2-12, Moreno 1-5, Anderson 1-8, Carmical 0-1, Hobbs 0-2), SIU-Edwardsville 6-14 (Moore 2-3, S.Wright 2-3, Williams 1-1, Adewunmi 1-5, James 0-1, Williford 0-1). Fouled Out_T.King, Moreno, Brown, S.Wright. Rebounds_E. Kentucky 31 (Moreno 11), SIU-Edwardsville 44 (Uzuegbunem 10). Assists_E. Kentucky 12 (Brown 6), SIU-Edwardsville 13 (Williford 5). Total Fouls_E. Kentucky 22, SIU-Edwardsville 23. A_840 (4,000).

